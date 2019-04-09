Seminole Hard Rock Named Top "Employer of Choice" in Gaming Industry for Fourth Year in a Row; One in Four Respondents Ranked Seminole Hard Rock Highest Among 34 Casino Companies

In the latest survey, 1,363 unique participants responded to online questions, up from slightly more than 1,000 respondents in 2017. The survey is produced jointly by Bristol Associates, Inc., and Spectrum Gaming Group. This year marks the 18th Annual Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey.

The 4-year winning streak is strong evidence of a positive workplace reputation and quality work environment of both Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International, which was acquired by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in 2007 and shares its Hollywood, Fla., corporate offices with the headquarters for Seminole Gaming.

During that time, Hard Rock International was also named to Forbes Magazine's lists of "America's Best Employers" and "America's Best Employers for Women."

A complete copy of the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey results may be obtained on line at http://blog.bristolassoc.com/casino-survey-2018-results/

"It means a lot to be recognized by so many gaming industry executives as their Employer of Choice," said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. "We are extremely pleased to receive this recognition for Seminole Hard Rock."

According to Michael Pollock, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group, "To become a leader among such leaders requires an added focus on retaining and motivating talent. By definition, to become such a leader, you have to listen to your people, and respond to their needs and aspirations."

The annual survey is conducted on line and represents a sampling of casino and gaming executives from across North America. According to Spectrum Gaming Group and Bristol Associates, survey respondents are diverse in terms of geography, executive responsibilities, years of experience and other meaningful criteria. The survey is designed to ensure that the respondents have worked in the casino and gaming industry and that no one is surveyed more than once.

About Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming operates seven Florida casinos for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. It was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement.

About Hard Rock International

With venues in 75 countries, including 185 cafes, 27 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Atlantic City, Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, Orlando, Shenzhen and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Piccadilly Circus and Oxford Street in the United Kingdom, Kathmandu, Nepal, Kyoto, Japan and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, London, Los Cabos, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

