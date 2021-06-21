Semios acquires Centricity to advance mission of simplifying the grower's experience

Integration of farm management and compliance solutions helps growers worry less

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Semios , the leading precision-farming platform for permanent crops, announced today it has acquired Centricity, developers of a suite of field data collection applications including ApRecs, a market-leading solution for agri-businesses. ApRecs allows growers to make better process decisions through industry compliance and operational workflow so they can focus on growing.

"At Semios, we understand the essential role data plays in informing key decisions that can affect the overall health and success of crops," said Dr. Michael Gilbert, CEO of Semios. "Growers today are tasked with the management and interpretation of data from a growing number of important agriculture solutions which collectively are taking them away from what they do best. Centricity and Semios offer complementary solutions to an overlapping customer-base and the integration of our offerings into one dashboard will give growers access to valuable information they need all in one place, making their jobs easier."

Data is playing an ever larger role in farming, which means that reporting, documentation and record keeping are putting more strain on farmers. Tools that help consolidate and streamline efforts to manage and access this information will help growers remain competitive and profitable under the increasing regulatory burden of a global marketplace.

"Farmers have been asking for separate sources of critical information to be together and accessible in one place," said Drew Zabrocki, CEO of Centricity. "We're excited to join forces with Semios and, together, pursue opportunities to accelerate the delivery of new, integrated solutions that will bring value to our customers. Centricity has a decade of supply chain and industry relationships, innovation partnerships and new-era technology we know will help to further differentiate Semios in current and new markets."

Earlier this month, Semios announced the acquisition of Altrac, developers of an agriculture automation platform to deliver more value to growers through control and automation. The integration of Centricity's suite of web and mobile applications for improved operational workflow, communications and analytics is a next step in advancing Semios' leadership in the expanding AgTech ecosystem.

"Our market development and partnership strategies are heavily influenced by the input of our customers; everything we do is grower-driven. As we advance our mission of simplifying the grower's experience, we will continue to execute on what customers have told us they need as we further build out our Precision Agriculture As A Service to help farmers produce a better crop, while saving time and money," adds Gilbert.

Semios is helping growers leverage technology to produce more food, more sustainably and is quickly becoming a trusted partner to more and more growers by way of connecting people, processes and systems with leading data security.

About Semios:

Founded in 2010, Vancouver-based Semios offers precision agriculture as a service that includes real-time crop data and pest management tools for growers of tree fruit, nuts and other permanent crops. The Semios analytics engine draws on diverse sources of data including a robust, wireless network of in-canopy IoT sensors on each customer farm measuring climate, soil moisture, insect and disease activity. Semios has been named to the Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the 100 most innovative cleantech companies globally, and the Thrive Top 50, a list of the 50 leading global AgTech companies. Semios continues to grow its crop management platform by partnering with other leading decision-aid farming solutions. www.semios.com

About Centricity:

Centricity, based in Wenatchee, WA, is a recognized leader in data mediation, privacy and trust management in agriculture that protects their interests and those of their business partners across the supply chain. Centricity enables agri-businesses (including all those involved in production and distribution of food) to focus on relationships and business rather than data collection, privacy and selective data mediation. centricityglobal.com

SOURCE Semios