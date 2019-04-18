Semler to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on April 29, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), an emerging growth company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 at the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, April 29, 2019. Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., chief executive officer of Semler Scientific, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register, go to: http://dpregister.com/10130169

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

Domestic callers: (866) 777-2509

International callers: (412) 317-5413

Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Semler Scientific Call." The conference call will be archived on Semler's website at www.semlerscientific.com.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is an emerging growth company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative proprietary products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific's first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product, introduced commercially in 2011, measured arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. In March 2015, Semler Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for the next generation version of this product named QuantaFlo™, which was commercially launched in August 2015 to more comprehensively evaluate our customers' patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler can be found at semlerscientific.com.

