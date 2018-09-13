Sempra Energy Names Lisa Glatch Strategic Initiatives Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE :SRE ) today announced that Lisa Glatch is joining the company in the newly created position of strategic initiatives officer for Sempra Energy.

"We are very pleased that Lisa Glatch is joining our leadership team," said Joseph A. Householder, president and chief operating officer of Sempra Energy. "Lisa's extensive executive, engineering and project management experience will support our efforts in building North America's premier energy infrastructure company."

Most recently, Glatch led business growth efforts as executive vice president and chief strategic development officer for CH2M, a leading consulting and program management firm. Prior to joining CH2M in 2014, she served as senior vice president of global sales for Jacobs, a global design, engineering and technical services firm. Previously, Glatch spent 24 years with Fluor Corporation in a range of management positions, including president of Fluor's government group and senior vice president of project operations for Fluor's energy & chemicals group.

Glatch graduated with honors from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. She also received a U.S. Department of Transportation Medal of Honor in 2002 for her work in helping to establish the Transportation Security Administration in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Sempra Energy, a San Diego-based energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion, is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

