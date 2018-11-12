Sempra Energy Providing Grants To Fight Homelessness As Part Of '20/20/20' Giving Campaign

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today announced it is providing $400,000 in contributions toward reducing homelessness in cities where the company operates, reaching communities throughout California, Texas, Louisiana, Mexico, Chile and Peru.

The grants are part of a giving campaign in honor of Sempra Energy's 20th anniversary – the "20/20/20" campaign – in which employees have been challenged to collectively engage in 20,000 volunteer hours in their communities. Thus far, Sempra Energy employees have recorded approximately 60,000 volunteer hours, triple the campaign goal.

"Our company's success is tied to the positive impacts we can have on the community," said Dennis V. Arriola, executive vice president and group president for Sempra Energy. "Over the past 20 years, our employees have been committed to volunteering in our communities and we've contributed more than $260 million to charitable causes. I'm excited that we're providing these grants through our 20/20/20 campaign because we believe it's critical to be a responsible partner in the communities we're honored to serve."

In recognition of employee volunteerism, the company has committed to issuing $20,000 grants to 20 organizations supporting the battle against homelessness. This includes Father Joe's Villages and Casa de Amparo in San Diego County, where the company is headquartered.

"From all of us at Father Joe's Villages, I congratulate Sempra Energy on its 20-year anniversary and extend our deep appreciation for this generous grant which will help us provide desperately needed services for men, women and families who are homeless in San Diego," said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe's Villages.

"Casa de Amparo has had the privilege of helping hundreds of foster and former foster youth secure housing, obtain employment and create economic stability for themselves and their families," said Tamara Fleck-Myers, executive director of Casa de Amparo. "Casa de Amparo has been honored to partner with Sempra Energy for many years to continue to meet the needs of San Diego's foster and former foster youth as they grow into self-sufficient young adults."

Organizations receiving the $20,000 grants include:

Southern California

Chula Vista : South Bay Community Services;

: South Bay Community Services; El Cajon : Crisis House;

: Crisis House; Irvine : HomeAid Orange County;

: HomeAid Orange County; Los Angeles : Affordable Living for the Aging; LA Family Housing; United Way of Greater Los Angeles ;

: Affordable Living for the Aging; LA Family Housing; United Way of ; Oceanside: North County Lifeline;

Oxnard : Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County

: Habitat for Humanity of Riverside : Riverside County Workforce Development Center;

: Riverside County Workforce Development Center; San Bernardino : Salvation Army;

: Salvation Army; San Diego : Father Joe's Villages; Monarch School;

: Father Joe's Villages; Monarch School; San Marcos : Casa de Amparo;

Texas

Katy: Arrow Child & Family Ministries;

Port Arthur : United Board of Missions;

Louisiana

Baton Rouge : Metanoia Foundation Inc.;

: Metanoia Foundation Inc.; Sulphur: Care Help of Sulphur;

Mexico

Mexico City : Fundación Para la Protección de la Niñez;

Chile

Santiago : Hogar de Cristo ;

Peru

Lima : Inspira.

Sempra Energy is dedicated to supporting the communities it serves. The company has numerous programs to support employee charitable donations and volunteerism. In 2017, Sempra Energy donated nearly $16 million to charitable causes and employees donated an additional $2 million.

Sempra Energy owns and operates natural gas and electric distribution utilities and is a major developer of North American energy infrastructure.

Sempra Energy, based in San Diego, is a Fortune 500 energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. Sempra Energy is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG & Midstream, Sempra Renewables, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG & Midstream, Sempra Renewables, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

