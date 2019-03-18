Sempra Energy To Webcast Investor Day March 27

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) executive management team will provide an update on the company's business strategy and financial goals at 8 a.m. PDT, March 27, on a live webcast from the Investor Day at Sempra Energy's Headquarters in San Diego.

The presentation slides will be posted to the investor section of Sempra Energy's website at 4 a.m. PDT, March 27. The live webcast of the conference will be available on the investor section of the company's website and a replay also will be available on the website within 24 hours after the conference.

Sempra Energy's mission is to become North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With 2018 revenues of more than $11.6 billion, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 20,000 employees are focused on delivering energy with purpose to approximately 40 million consumers worldwide. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and inclusion, social responsibility and investment value, and was recently added to the Dow Jones Utility Index.

