Sempra Energy's IEnova Unit To Report Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Feb. 20

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) Mexican subsidiary, Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) (BMV: IENOVA), plans to release its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings at 6 p.m. ET, Feb. 20, in advance of a conference call with IEnova executives at 11 a.m. ET, Feb. 21.

Briefing materials also will be posted by 6 p.m. ET, Feb. 20, on IEnova's website, www.ienova.com.mx .

Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on IEnova's website , by clicking on the appropriate audio link. For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, the teleconference will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion on the company's website, or by dialing 001-855-859-2056 and entering passcode 2744249#.

IEnova develops, builds and operates energy infrastructure in Mexico. As of the end of 2017, the company had invested approximately US$7.6 billion in operating assets and projects under construction in Mexico, making it one of the largest private energy companies in the country. IEnova was the first energy infrastructure company to be listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Sempra Energy, a San Diego-based electric and natural gas infrastructure company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion, is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG & Midstream, Sempra Renewables, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG & Midstream, Sempra Renewables, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

