Sempra Energy's IEnova Unit To Report Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Oct. 21

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) Mexican subsidiary, Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) (BMV: IENOVA), plans to release its third-quarter 2020 earnings by 6 p.m. ET, Oct. 21, in advance of a conference call with IEnova executives at 11 a.m. ET, Oct. 22.

Briefing materials also will be posted by 6 p.m. ET, Oct. 21, on IEnova's website, www.ienova.com.mx.

Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on IEnova's website, by clicking on the appropriate audio link. For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, the conference call will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion on the company's website, or by dialing 001-855-859-2056 and entering passcode 9435755#.

About IEnova

IEnova develops, builds and operates energy infrastructure in Mexico. As of the end of 2019, the company has 1,300 employees and approximately $9.6 billion dollars in total assets, making it one of the largest private energy companies in the country. IEnova was the first energy infrastructure company to be listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets in 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor), and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company or Southern California Gas Company, and Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

SOURCE Sempra Energy

