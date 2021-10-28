Sempra Foundation Donates Nearly $500,000 To Provide Cleaner Cook Stoves To Mexico Communities

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Foundation, founded by Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), has donated nearly $500,000 to Fundación Mozcalti to provide cleaner cook stoves to vulnerable and indigenous communities in support of energy access and emissions reductions in Mexico. More than 20,000 people in 28 communities will benefit from the project, with about 2,400 households receiving cook stoves in the states of Baja California, Chihuahua, Morelos, Nuevo León and Puebla.

"At Sempra Foundation, we strive to advance social progress and economic inclusion by supporting energy access for those who lack vital resources," said Mitch Mitchell, director and vice chair of Sempra Foundation. "By providing cleaner cook stoves in Mexico, we are furthering our goal of building an equitable and cleaner future for all by enabling these families to prepare their meals safely and efficiently while also helping to reduce emissions."

The cook stoves are replacing three-stone stoves or U-type stoves that openly burn firewood and are expected to reduce the consumption of firewood by about 9,000 tons per year. Burning firewood exposes these communities to smoke and indoor air pollution, especially affecting women and children who spend more time in the household. The cook stoves are also portable and can be used to prepare food to be sold at local markets, serving as a source of income and supporting the economic prosperity of the families and communities in these areas. Additionally, the cook stoves can be used as heaters for families who may not have another heat source during the winter months.

Fundación Mozcalti – a nonprofit organization based in Tijuana, Baja California – has already delivered nearly 1,500 cleaner cook stoves in three states. The organization's mission is to empower vulnerable communities in Mexico with a focus on education, health, basic needs and social entrepreneurship.

"We are so happy to work with Sempra Foundation on this project that will have direct, positive impacts on the lives in our most vulnerable communities in Mexico," said Martha T. Malagamba C., executive director of Fundación Mozcalti. "Many women and children are exposed to smoke from cooking with firewood and also spend significant time collecting fuel for cooking. The cleaner cook stoves will not only reduce the harmful smoke, but also give them more time to pursue education and other work."

The project in Mexico is part of a broader commitment by Sempra Foundation to help improve lives and build stronger, more resilient communities by expanding energy access. Last month, Sempra Foundation announced a contribution to GRID Alternatives to install solar projects in Mexico to help improve energy access for vulnerable communities with environmental justice concerns.

About Sempra Foundation

Founded by Sempra in 2007, Sempra Foundation has long been focused on investing its energy and resources into efforts that make a real difference for people when they need it most. Sempra Foundation is exploring the issue of energy access by looking to understand energy poverty at a deeper level and determine how it can help shape a vibrant future for all going forward.

The foundation also has a long history of investing in relief efforts when disasters strike, including wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes and other events. Sempra Foundation encourages community engagement among the 19,000 employees who work for Sempra and its operating companies by matching employee contributions of time and money to any eligible 501(c)(3) charitable organization they choose to support, helping them to deliver their energy with purpose in communities.

SOURCE Sempra

Related Links

http://www.sempra.com

