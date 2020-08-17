SEMrush Announces a New Content Analytics Tool: ImpactHero

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMrush, a leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform, announced today that ImpactHero, its content analytics tool, is now available. This new solution will enable customers to maximize their websites' content marketing performance and identify key areas for making their current strategies in this field more efficient.

According to the SEMrush report about the state of content marketing, only 9% of marketing professionals worldwide evaluate the performance of their existing content strategy as "excellent". According to over half of the respondents, the biggest challenge they faced is creating content that generates quality leads and brings more traffic to the website. The new tool by SEMrush reduces this complexity by breaking down a website's content into buyer journey stages, detecting high-performing content, and providing recommendations on how content can be adjusted.

"We at SEMrush have been digging into problems that content marketers face for a long time. With so many data sources, it's no surprise that measuring the effectiveness of their content strategies is one of the most complex challenges they have. To help them to solve it, we've created ImpactHero, an analytics tool adjusted to content teams' workflows," said Eugene Levin, Chief Strategy Officer at SEMrush.

By using ImpactHero, users can get a comprehensive overview of their content funnel structure, and identify the marketing tactics and pieces of content that are more impactful in terms of attracting new traffic, user engagement, and lead generation. The tool is designed for marketing teams to help them analyze their content performance in a convenient way. After adding a provided code to the website, the data is collected, and customers get access to the reports and insights which are displayed directly in the tool.

"Measuring the impact of a specific content piece on a conversion may seem like guesswork. We managed to develop a Markov chain-based model to identify how a certain page may influence lead conversion; we call this metric the Impact Score. You can interpret this score as the number of leads that your site will lose if this page gets removed," added Eugene Levin.

ImpactHero gives its users access to the following important features:

Customer journey mapping . The website's content is automatically distributed by funnel stages and divided into three reports where the pages' performance is measured: Reach (articles more efficient for attracting the target audience), Nurturing (articles keeping potential customers on a website) and Leads (articles converting potential customers into leads).

. The website's content is automatically distributed by funnel stages and divided into three reports where the pages' performance is measured: Reach (articles more efficient for attracting the target audience), Nurturing (articles keeping potential customers on a website) and Leads (articles converting potential customers into leads). Impact Score . The Markov chain based model identifies how a certain page affects the possibility that a website user will convert into a lead after visiting this page.

. The Markov chain based model identifies how a certain page affects the possibility that a website user will convert into a lead after visiting this page. Performance-driven recommendations. ImpactHero provides actionable tips for improving underperforming pieces of content.

ImpactHero is a standalone tool that can be purchased independently from the SEMrush subscription. To learn more about ImpactHero and sign up for a demo, please visit: https://www.semrush.com/impacthero/

