SEMrush to present at Citi Private Company Growth Conference

BOSTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMrush, a leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform trusted by more than 25% of Fortune 500 companies, announced today that the company will participate in Citi's Annual Private Company Growth Conference on June 18, 2020.

The conference, which this year will take place in a virtual format, connects senior executives of leading privately held companies across the software, internet and technology space with top institutional investors, including mutual funds, hedge funds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, VC, PE and family offices.

SEMrush co-founder and CEO Oleg Shchegelov, Chief Financial Officer Evgeny Fetisov and Chief Strategy Officer Eugene Levin will present on the SaaS company's significant expansion over the past decade and its strategy to sustain growth in the current environment.

SEMrush Chief Financial Officer Evgeny Fetisov said, "We are thrilled to participate in Citi's conference for fast-growing private companies. Over the past decade, SEMrush has created a whole new category of software to enable businesses to better manage their visibility across all major digital channels. Our customers' success has driven our own success and made SEMrush the go-to tool for online brand visibility. We are excited to tell investors about our journey and provide insights on this emerging segment of the SaaS industry."

Investors may request a virtual meeting with SEMrush management during the conference by contacting their Citigroup representative.

About SEMrush

SEMrush is a leading SaaS company providing a platform of end-to-end digital marketing and SEM solutions in more than 150 countries. SEMrush's platform and innovative digital marketing tools are trusted by leading brands, including Vodafone, Booking.com, eBay, HP, and BNP Paribas, as well as 25% of Fortune 500 companies. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

