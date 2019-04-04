Semtech and PS Business Parks Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Century Communities and Boot Barn Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, April 11:

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Semtech Corp. (NASD: SMTC) will replace ARRIS International plc (NASD: ARRS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Century Communities Inc. (NYSE: CCS) will replace Semtech in the S&P SmallCap 600. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASD: COMM) is acquiring ARRIS International in a deal that was completed today.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE: PSB) will replace Rowan Companies plc (NYSE: RDC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) will replace PS Business Parks in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) is acquiring Rowan Companies in a transaction expected to be completed on or about April 11 pending final approvals. Post-merger, Ensco will change its name to Ensco Rowan plc and will remain in the S&P MidCap 400.

Semtech designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. Headquartered in Camarillo, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Semiconductors Sub-Industry index.

Century Communities engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. Headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Homebuilding Sub-Industry index.

PS Business Parks, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties. Headquartered in Glendale, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Diversified REIT's Sub-Industry index.

Boot Barn Holdings operates specialty retail stores. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Apparel Retail Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – April 11, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Semtech Information Technology Semiconductors

PS Business

Parks Real Estate Diversified REITs DELETED ARRIS

International Information Technology Communications

Equipment

Rowan

Companies Energy Oil & Gas Drilling



S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – April 11, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Century

Communities Consumer Discretionary Homebuilding

Boot Barn

Holdings Consumer Discretionary Apparel Retail DELETED Semtech Information Technology Semiconductors

PS Business

Parks Real Estate Diversified REIT's

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

