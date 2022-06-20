Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Names Award-winning Scientist and Thought Leader Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross to Advisory Board

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical names thought leader and scientific innovator Dr. Alex Wissner-Gross to its Advisory Board.

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, an innovative life sciences company developing a portfolio of revolutionary anti-inflammatories, has named Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross to its Advisory Board. Dr. Wissner-Gross is a computer scientist, physicist, entrepreneur, advisor, and investor whose work has received numerous awards worldwide.

Dr. Wissner-Gross engaged with Sen-Jam through the shared vision that its portfolio of novel applications of repurposed existing molecules offered a promising path to addressing a diverse set of unmet needs. Of particular interest to him is the generalization of its portfolio's anti-inflammatory applications to address broader problems in anti-aging medicine. In his own words, Sen-Jam represents "a unique platform for achieving a variety of therapeutic objectives."

Sen-Jam's CEO, Jim Iversen is thrilled about what he feels is an advisory "match made in heaven" for the pioneering company, affectionately referred to as "the pharma for the people, people." "Alex is a remarkable talent who has an uncanny ability to ask powerful, big-questions. From our very first conversation, he connected dots we knew existed, but hadn't yet seen mirrored back from the larger community. We are grateful for his involvement with our company at this monumental moment in our worldwide business development."

Dr. Wissner-Gross currently serves as President and Chief Scientist of Gemedy and Managing Director of Reified and has taught at Harvard and MIT. He has received 128 major distinctions, authored 23 publications, been granted 24 issued, pending, and provisional patents, and founded, advised, and invested in 24 early-stage companies with combined valuations of over $750 million. In 1998 and 1999, respectively, he won the USA Computer Olympiad and the Intel Science Talent Search. In 2003, he became the last person in MIT history to earn a triple major, with bachelor's degrees in Physics, Electrical Science and Engineering, and Mathematics, and graduated first in his class from the MIT School of Engineering with a Marshall Scholarship. In 2007, he completed his Ph.D. in Physics at Harvard, where his research on neuromorphic computing, machine learning, and programmable matter was awarded the Hertz Foundation's Doctoral Thesis Prize. A thought leader in computational science, Dr. Wissner-Gross's TED talks have been viewed more than 2 million times and translated into 27 languages. His work has been featured in more than 200 press outlets worldwide, including The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, CNN, USA Today, and Wired.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical's mission is to improve societal wellbeing by developing therapeutics that are safe, efficacious, and accessible by all. Sen-Jam repurposes small molecules to develop novel therapeutics for large unmet needs using patented proprietary technology and the accelerated 505(b)2 pathway. Sen-Jam is currently conducting a phase 2 clinical trial with Duke University for an oral COVID-19 therapeutic, has an open FDA IND for a phase 1/2 clinical trial for Alcohol Hangover Prevention, and is advancing pre-clinical research for its Opioid Withdrawal therapeutic. Investor information available at Wefunder. Learn more at www.sen-jam.com.

