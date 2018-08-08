Sen. Smith, Teamsters Join Together In Rally Raising Awareness Of Worker Issues

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters from around the nation will join Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) at a rally tomorrow in downtown Minneapolis to raise public awareness about workers' rights and the issues they face on the job in advance of the November election.

Union members and organizers, who are in town as part of a Teamsters organizing conference, will begin events with a march before being joined by Sen. Smith, a champion of workers, at the Hennepin County Government Center. At a time when wages are too low, retirement nest eggs and health benefits are being threatened and unions and worker rights are under attack, all workers – union and non-union alike – must stand together and vote for elected officials who will put the interests of the people before the powerful.

WHO: U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) 200 Teamster members and organizers WHAT: March and rally to raise awareness of worker rights in advance of November election. WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 11:45 a.m. WHERE: March begins at IDS Tower, 80 S. 8th Street, Minneapolis Ends at Hennepin County Government Center, 300 S. 6th Street, Minneapolis Rally with Sen. Smith to follow at plaza in front of facility

Contact:



Jarrod Skelton, (812) 760-9890



jskelton@teamster.org

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

