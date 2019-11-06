Sena and HJC Helmets Join Forces with the New SMART HJC Product Line

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sena Technologies, Inc. the global leader in Bluetooth® communication solutions for powersports is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with HJC Helmets. Sena and HJC Helmets have worked together to create the Smart HJC line, tailored specifically for HJC Helmets. The Smart HJC line will be available for the 2020 season.

"We are thrilled to be working alongside HJC Helmets to co-develop the Smart HJC line, based on Sena's technical foundation," said Sena CEO Tae Kim. "This collaboration will offer the ideal Bluetooth communicator for HJC Helmet users."

The product line includes the Smart HJC 10B and 20B, which combine Sena's expertise in Bluetooth communication along with HJC's unique and aerodynamic design. The 10B and 20B were created exclusively for HJC Helmet users and are compatible with 7 of HJC's most popular models.

Both the 10B and 20B Bluetooth communication systems offer smartphone connectivity allowing riders to listen to music, hear turn-by-turn GPS directions, take calls, and more. The Smart HJC 10B can connect with one other rider via intercom at a range of up to 400m. The Smart HJC 20B features 8-way Bluetooth intercom at a range of 1.6km (1 mile).

"The Smart HJC line brings two #1 companies together, creating the best possible communication devices for HJC Helmet users," said Mr. W.K. Hong, Founder and CEO, HJC Helmets.

The 10B will retail for 139.99 USD / 139.90 EUR (including VAT), while the 20B will retail for 299.99 USD / 299.90 (including VAT).

For more information on the SMART HJC product line visit HJC's website here.

About Sena

Established in 1998, Sena Technologies, Inc. is the leading innovator in the motorcycle and outdoor sports communication market. After long-standing success producing enterprise-level Bluetooth® networking products, Sena released our first Bluetooth intercom headset for motorcyclists in 2010: the SMH10. Sena has continued to lead the category by developing innovative motorcycle and outdoor sport communications devices.

In addition to producing technically innovative products for enthusiasts, Sena has come to be the Bluetooth communication supplier of choice for the industry's leading motorcycle and helmet OEMs. Leveraging our longstanding design and development expertise, Sena has partnered with many manufacturers to bring Bluetooth communication to a variety of brands and retailers. Sena's products are offered worldwide through its global network of distributors, retailers and OEM partners.

