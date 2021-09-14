SENA Announces Fall Lineup of Luxury, Protective Cases for New Apple® iPhone® 13 Models

"SENA's new iPhone® 13 cases deliver exceptional protection, quality, and style, enabling consumers to safely carry and use their new iPhones with confidence and ease," says Ali Orhan, Director, Operations & Finance, SENA. "Our new cases are designed for today's discerning, tech-savvy consumers who seek luxurious and stylish, yet practical, mobile accessories that complement and enhance their busy everyday lives."

Additional Product Features:

Levels of protection, ranging from slim and basic to assisted drop protection

Basic coverage with Ultraslim sleeve or Leatherskin snap-on cases

Wallet-style phone cases featuring credit card slots, like Snap-On Wallet or Lugano Wallet

Product Availability & Pricing:

SENA's new iPhone 13 cases will be available, starting late September in the US and worldwide with prices ranging from $39 to $79.95. Pre-orders will begin next week on senacases.com.

About SENA Cases

Since 1999, SENA Cases brought the ancient tradition in leather craftsmanship to accessories for phones, tablets, and laptops. SENA brings timeless designs, originally inspired for functionality, to current styles tailored for personal technology. We combine effective design with unsurpassed refinement.

SENA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Targus, a global manufacturer of mobile computing accessories. Learn more about SENA at Senacases.com. Like or follow SENA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

