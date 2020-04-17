SENA Celebrates the North American Launch of Flagship 50R & 50S Communication Devices with a Substantial Mesh 2.0 Firmware Update and a Trade-Up Program

50R & 50S with Mesh 2.0 Intercom Sena's Mesh 2.0 Intercom brings robust, reliable connections and flexible network message routing to the 50S and 50R thanks to significant technical enhancements made to the original Sena Mesh Intercom™ algorithm. Mesh 2.0 transfers up to 80% more data between headsets, even in harsh environments, resulting in clear and crisp conversation. 50R and 50S users will benefit from two innovative Mesh 2.0 Intercom modes: Multi-Channel Open Mesh Intercom and Group Mesh Intercom.

50R & 50S Highlights:

Redesigned HD Speakers with more power, clarity, and comfort

Bluetooth® 5.0 enabled

Voice-activated digital assistant access ('Hey Google'/'Hey Siri')

30% faster Rapid Charging

Automatic firmware updates via included WiFi Adapter

Multi-language Voice Command support

4-way Bluetooth Intercom

Global Mesh 2.0 Upgrade

On May 1st, Sena will launch a global firmware update providing new Mesh 2.0, found in the 50R and 50S devices, to all Sena Mesh Intercom™ products! Sena 30K, Momentum EVO, and +Mesh users will receive the new features found within the Sena Mesh 2.0 Intercom network and have the ability to seamlessly communicate with the 50R and 50S.

Trade-Up to the 50R & 50S

Sena will be offering a limited time Trade-Up program in North America. Current 30K users will qualify to trade-up to the 50R or 50S at a reduced price. The program starts April 24, 2020, and ends June 30, 2020. More details about the trade-up program coming soon.

AVAILABLE NOW

The 50S and 50R are available in North America on BuySena.com , and through preferred Sena dealers . The 50R and 50S will retail for $339 USD / €359 EUR (Incl. VAT). Like all Sena products, the 50S and 50R are firmware upgradeable and come with Sena's industry-leading two-year warranty .

