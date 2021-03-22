Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Warns Investors about Risks Outside of U.S., Israel and E.U.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, running to unseat Chuck Schumer in the upcoming 2022 U.S. Senate race, today sent a message to investors, business professionals and investing countries: There is no place in the world for safe investment except the United States, Israel and the European Union. Khaled advises investors not to waste their money and efforts in countries that lack a constitutional or democratic system to protects human rights and investment.

"Human rights is very much an economic and financial issue," explained Khaled, who is also CEO of the American Human Rights Organization. "Countries that do not treat their own citizens right will also not hesitate to mistreat foreign investors. It's a pattern you see time after time. Authoritarian regimes are invariably kleptocracies. They steal from their own people. They steal from investors."

In contrast, as Khaled notes, America, Israel and the European Union have proven over the years that they are the strongest countries in many fields, including human rights, investment and the protection of their homelands. Regarding Israel, for example, Khaled said, "The State of Israel has proven its competence over the years with distinction in protecting its people along with its constitutional and economic system in front of its neighboring enemies." Working with Israel represents a big potential win for the Middle East if the Arab world would understand this. Khaled is encouraged by recent moves in this direction.

Not that everyone is getting that message. As Khaled sees it, Iran is out of alignment with the trend toward democracy and human rights. He said, "I want the Iranian people to know that they have a strong supporter in the U.S. who will do everything possible to secure their individual freedoms. Citizens deserve to feel safe in their own countries. The existing Iranian leadership has stripped away anything resembling fair government and decent representation."

Domestically, Khaled Salem is an advocate for fair policing in New York state and across the country. He hopes that the NY State Police, now focusing on moving violation safety in the five boroughs of NY City, will either help the NYPD if it is short of available officers or return to their original posts due to a state budget shortfall.

Khaled is asking the United States Department of State to start, as soon as possible, to make the place of birth optional on U.S. passports to protect dual citizens abroad from discrimination in most international Airports around the world.

Some of Salem's other policy positions as a Senate candidate include:

Free university education for American students.

Tourist visas to the US must require travel medical insurance for entry.

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in U.S. military activity and presence in the Middle East .

. A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

