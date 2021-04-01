Senator Ed Markey and Representative Alma Adams to Address BIPOC Climate Justice Dialogue

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HBCU Green Fund, Land Peace Foundation, BIPOC Climate Scholars Project, and U.S. Action for Climate Empowerment Coordinating Team will convene Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color (BIPOC) scientists, organizers and funders to discuss national climate goals and priorities with Biden administration officials and federal agency representatives. The day-long BIPOC Climate Justice Dialogue will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The conversations will strengthen communication between BIPOC climate experts and government officials in advance of the Biden-Harris Leader's Climate Summit taking place on Earth Day. Topics to be discussed include BIPOC priorities for a just transition, culturally responsive climate action, and implementation of Justice 40 commitments across federal agencies. The dialogue will also introduce the community-driven U.S. framework for Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE), as recommended in Article 12 of the Paris Agreement.

The virtual event is free and open to the public. Climate advocates, scholars, experts, government officials, community members working to advance just climate policy, and media are invited to watch the event on Facebook Live. Visit http://hbcugreenfund.org/bipoc_dialogues_agenda.

WHO: In addition to elected officials, speakers include:

Gina McCarthy, Whitehouse National Climate Advisor*

Shalanda Baker, Department of Energy

Mustafa Ali, National Wildfire Federation

Felicia Davis, HBCU Green Fund

Henry Lancaster, BIPOC Scholars Project

Richard D. Schulterbrandt Gragg, FAMU

Sherri Mitchell, Land Peace Foundation

Elizabeth Yeampierre, UPROSE

Ashindi Maxton, Donors of Color

Rhiana Gunn-Wright, Roosevelt Institute

Denise Fairchild, Emerald Cities Collective

Jacqueline Patterson, NAACP

Tara Houska, Giniw Collective

Darren Ranco, University of Maine

Pablo Mendez, University of Puerto Rico

Fatemeh Shafiei, Spelman College

Isatis M. Cintron-Rodriguez, U.S. ACE

William Spitzer, U.S. ACE Framework

Taylor Morton, We ACT

Aryanna Khan, ACE

Daniel Wildcat, Haskell Indian Nations University

Rosemary Enobakhare, EPA

Brandon Jones, National Science Foundation*

John Balbus, NHIEHS

Ko Barrett, NOAA

*Invited

WHERE: Facebook Live: https://m.facebook.com/HBCUGreenFund

WHEN: DATE: Thursday April 8, 2021 TIME: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

ABOUT HBCU GREEN FUND

The HBCU Green Fund promotes investment in sustainable campus solutions, interdisciplinary sustainability curriculum development, student and faculty engagement and just climate policy with a focus on historically black colleges and universities.

ABOUT LAND PEACE FOUNDATION

The Land Peace Foundation (LPF) is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Indigenous way of Life, which includes: the protection and preservation of Indigenous land, water, religious and/or spiritual rights; proliferation of cultural and traditional practices; strengthening of kinship roles, and; preservation of ceremonial ways of being.

ABOUT BIPOC CLIMATE SCHOLARS PROJECT

The BIPOC Climate Scholars Project is established as a resource hub activating a national network of Black, Indigenous, Latinx and Asian/Pacific climate scientist and policy experts eager to advise, conduct and support research and implementation of public and private action to address climate change.

ABOUT U.S. ACTION FOR CLIMATE EMPOWERMENT COORDINATING TEAM

The ACE team promotes the alignment of climate education, workforce development, and civic engagement nationally to accelerate a just transition to a low carbon economy and coordinates multi-level participation in the development of an Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE) Framework to advance the US national strategy as articulated in UNFCCC and Article 12 of the Paris Agreement.

CONTACT: Media is invited to attend. For more information email [email protected], text: 818.613.9521, phone: 770.961.6200.

SOURCE HBCU Green Fund