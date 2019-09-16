Senator Patricia Bates to Visit Swift Engineering Tomorrow

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Senator Patricia Bates will be visiting a global innovation leader and US manufacturer, Swift Engineering. During her visit, she will explore how the team is deploying its technology to proactively address landslide management, coastal erosion, and fire safety issues for Japan. Headquartered in San Clemente, Swift has a 30-year history of design, engineering and build heritage in intelligent systems and advanced vehicles; including autonomous systems, helicopters, submarines, spacecraft, ground vehicles, robotics and advanced composites. Industry leaders such as The Boeing Company, SpaceX, NASA, Sikorsky, Lockheed Martin, Bell Helicopters, and Northrop Grumman collaborate with Swift to solve some of their most complex problems.

Swift Engineering's Transitional VTOL UAS Autonomously Landing on the Back of a Steel Hull Ship in the Middle of the Ocean Swift Engineering's Transitional VTOL UAS is Autonomously Surveying the Coastline of Japan

The Government of Japan recently engaged Swift's Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Services to support the country's $12 Billion investment in its coastline. Following the 2011 tsunami that caused the Fukushima Daiichi Power Plant collapse, the government built 245 miles of a seawall to protect residents from future disasters. Swift is utilizing its fleet of unmanned aviation vehicles (UAVs) to collect fast, real-time intelligence, 3D terrain modeling, and actionable data. Officials will use the information that the team provides to make decisions about fortifying Japan's coast and potentially saving lives. The Swift team is also collecting data and determining where landslides, coastal erosions, and forest fires could threaten residents as well.

The timing of the Senator's visit is timely given the recent and tragic Encinitas landslide and Governor Newsom's new Emergency Preparedness Campaign. She will learn more about what Swift is doing to support similar problems in Japan and other regions.

"I am thrilled to visit an established and innovative technology company in my district," says Senator Patricia Bates, 36th Senate District. "Not only is Swift designing, developing, and manufacturing all of its products and services locally, they are growing globally. Even better, the company is attracting a highly skilled and talented workforce and driving economic development in the process," adds Bates.

The Senator's tour begins at 9:30 AM at Swift Engineering's headquarters in San Clemente. Given the sensitive nature of Swift's work, all guests must be pre-registered and cleared before entering the campus.

About Swift Engineering

Swift Engineering is an innovation company based in San Clemente, California that specializes in solving complex problems for sophisticated clients. A leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of unmanned systems, helicopters, spacecraft, submarines, robotics, and advanced composites for military and commercial applications, Swift has been globally recognized for creating high impact solutions. The team's passion and talents for fueling the next generation of intelligent systems and advanced vehicles have made Swift a dominant force across numerous industries.

Contact:

Samantha McDermott

223023@email4pr.com

+1 (760) 671-0071

SOURCE Swift Engineering

Related Links

https://swiftengineering.com

