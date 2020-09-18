Senator Sharif Street and Democratic Leaders Win Against President Trump

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled yesterday against Donald Trump's efforts to suppress voter turnout. In response to a federal lawsuit filed by the Trump Campaign and the RNC to ban ballot drop boxes and make it harder to vote. Street led a group of voters, candidates, and elected officials in state court to defend the right to vote.

"These rulings are a huge win for the PA Democratic Party and all Pennsylvania voters," said Street. "We fought Jim Crow once. We are doing it again, and we are winning. All voters must have access to safe voting, and now they do."

House Democratic Whip Jordan Harris agreed, "There was once a time in this country when you had to read the constitution before you could vote. This was about silencing voices of Black and Brown people."

The Supreme Court ruled the use of drop boxes and satellite offices are permitted, guaranteeing the ability of voters to cast their votes safely and securely.

"The Court's decision on mail-in ballots will ensure our democracy will be upheld and respected," said PA State Representative Danilo Burgos.

The Court also ruled the deadline for counties to receive a ballot sent by mail is to be extended until 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 6, so a person who mails their ballot by Election Day can be assured their ballot will be received in time to be counted.

"Voters can and should make plans to vote now — whether at early voting centers or by mail. We secured an extension to receive your ballots 3 days after the election if they are postmarked by Election Day. Voters should make a plan to vote as soon as possible," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

Disappointingly, the Court also ruled a voter who forgets to put their ballot inside the required "secrecy envelope" must have their ballot voided. Senator Sharif Street called on his colleagues in the Pennsylvania Legislature to make it clear people should not be disenfranchised simply because they forget to use a secrecy envelope.

