Senators And Members Of Congress Announce Bipartisan Caucus To Promote America's 250th Anniversary

As with other congressional caucuses, the Congressional America 250 Caucus will provide a forum for lawmakers to share their interest in America's 250th anniversary and promote an awareness of the subject on Capitol Hill. Further, it will serve as a valuable resource for lawmakers and Congressional staff as planning for America 250 continues to evolve.

The Caucus will work closely with the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, a nonpartisan federal commemorative commission established by Congress in 2016, comprised of 16 private citizens, eight members of Congress and nine Federal Officials. The Commission is charged with planning the overall program for the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026. Its vision encompasses three overarching themes—educate, engage, and unite—with a goal of inspiring the America spirit and encouraging participation by all Americans.

"The Congressional America 250 Caucus will play an important role in activating nationwide participation in America 250," said Dan DiLella, chairman of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. "The Commission looks forward to ongoing collaboration with the Caucus as we uncover new methods to seek public feedback and engage all Americans in our efforts."

"I was pleased to introduce the original legislation that formed the America 250 Commission. I look forward to working with the other commissioners to make this celebration a win for Pennsylvania and the Nation," said Senator Casey (D-PA).

"I'm glad to be part of this bipartisan effort to help commemorate the 250th anniversary of our nation's founding," said Senator Shaheen (D-NH). "America 250 provides an important opportunity to remember and honor the history of our republic and the establishment of our enduring democracy."

"The Semiquincentennial will serve as a fitting celebration of America's history while looking forward towards our future," said Senator Toomey (R-PA). "At the forefront of this celebration is the theme of unity that promotes our common bonds as Americans. I am proud to head up the Congressional America 250 Caucus, which will help in the planning of our national festivities."

"This milestone presents a unique and timely opportunity to reflect on the Americans who have made a difference in the last 250 years, while recognizing the next generation of heroes," said Senator Cotton (R-AR). "This is an important moment for us to elevate the voices of everyday American heroes and share their stories of service."

"America was built on the values of freedom and democracy—the same principles that guide us today," said Rep. Aderholt (R-AL). "As we look to 2026, this Caucus will empower our fellow members of Congress to engage their constituents to learn how our history has shaped our common bonds as Americans."

"Every town, city, territory and state has contributed something meaningful to the fabric of our country," said Rep. Holding (R-NC). "America 250 has the opportunity to celebrate the role each has played in our nation's history while encouraging further investment and economic development as we look to the future."

"The formation of the Congressional America 250 Caucus is an exciting new development in planning for the 2026 celebration. It unites members of Congress who are dedicated to inspiring greater civic education and active involvement in the principles that founded this country," said Rep. Watson Coleman (D-NJ).

"We are a diverse nation of 50 states, tribal nations and U.S. territories, which means one celebration alone will not suffice," said Rep. Evans (D-PA). "The Caucus is committed to shaping a highly participatory and inclusive process that engages Americans at every level to contribute."

For more information and the full list of Commissioners please visit www.america250.org.

