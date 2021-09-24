Senators Collins, Cantwell Lead Bipartisan Resolution Recognizing National Clean Energy Week 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) led the passage of a bipartisan resolution recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) .

"We cannot allow improving our environment and lowering energy costs to be a red vs blue issue—it's a red, white, and blue issue that affects us all. This bipartisan resolution is another example of how Senators from both sides of the aisle can find common ground to help our country reduce emissions, develop clean energy jobs, and create a better tomorrow," said Heather Reams, NCEW chair and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) . "National Clean Energy Week's organizers applaud Senators Susan Collins and Maria Cantwell for introducing this bipartisan resolution, which highlights the increasing number of homes and businesses across America that have made the switch to using clean, abundant, and reliable forms of energy. In its fifth year, NCEW provides a platform where partisan politics are set aside to find commonsense, bipartisan solutions to our nation's most pressing climate issues."

"America's clean energy sector creates good-paying jobs; strengthens local, regional, and national economies; and holds great promise in the fight against climate change," said Senator Collins. "This bipartisan resolution recognizes the importance of clean energy sources and encourages investment in clean, low- emitting energy technologies to reduce harmful pollutants and leave the earth better than we found it."

"Investing in clean energy and modernizing our nation's grid will make America's electricity supplies more secure, abundant, and affordable all while creating new jobs. The clean energy investments we make right now will have substantial impacts on our climate, economy, and global competitiveness for generations to come," said Senator Cantwell.

In addition to Senators Collins and Cantwell, the bipartisan resolution is cosponsored by Senators: Mike Braun (R-IN), Richard Burr (R-NC), Chris Coons (D-DE), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Angus King (I-ME), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Rob Portman (R-OH), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Jackie Rosen (D-NV), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/ .

The text of the U.S. Senate resolution can be found here .

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org

SOURCE Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions

