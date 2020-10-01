Sencinet, the new owner of BT domestic Latin American business, launches operations

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecommunications and cloud services integrator Sencinet officially begins operating today through a network that offers high-capacity connectivity across Latin America. The project is result of the acquisition of the Latin America domestic operations of BT by CIH Telecommunications Americas LLC ('CIH'), an affiliate of The CIH Group, a global private equity firm based in Washington D.C. and Singapore.

Sencinet starts its operations with 500 employees distributed in 16 countries and a business which delivered revenue of USD150m (GBP110m) to BT in fiscal year 2018/19. The new company connects more than 25,000 locations across Argentina, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru and the United States. Its client portfolio of around 400 companies is made up of leading brands in segments such as oil and gas, energy, mining, government, banks, telecommunications and retail operators, among others. Sencinet's network and infrastructure comprises of two fiber networks with a total length of 650 km, in addition to 2,000 km of leased fiber lines, four top tier Data Centers and five Teleports that make up a fully integrated satellite network capable of offering connectivity solutions in 100% of the territory of Latin America. In total, the infrastructure has a 358 MHz of spectrum and a VNO capacity of 106 Mbps. The company is licensed to provide satellite services in 11 countries

While operating independently, BT and Sencinet will remain trading partners. In this configuration, BT will be both a strategic customer and a supplier to Sencinet.

Sencinet's CEO, Alex Ingles, says the company aims to become the best and most secure software-defined network integrator on the continent, operating in a fully integrated manner with customers and suppliers, with end-to-end and full automation visibility of the customer journey. To this end, the executive comments that the strategy includes the launch of SD-WAN and security solutions offered through Sencinet's proprietary structure reinforced by the construction of a robust ecosystem composed of hundreds of ISP providers in the region. "This configuration will allow us to rapidly improve our results by expanding the offer of products and services that are increasingly customized and adapted to local market conditions and needs," said Ingles.

"We are very excited to be re-entering the global telecommunications sector with the acquisition of this venerable business, Sencinet. We have considerable experience in the region and the sector, and greatly look forward to growing the business and providing the highest level of service to all customers in the region. The acquired business fits very well with our strategy and existing global portfolio," said George Kappaz, CIH's Chairman.

About Sencinet

Sencinet is a fully-managed network service provider with high-capacity connectivity across the Americas. With a core network spanning 16 countries, 112 domestic network nodes, 4 fully managed top-tier data centers, and a fully-integrated satellite network, Sencinet provides 100% coverage in Americas for enterprise, government and other customers throughout the region. Sencinet has been designing and delivering mission critical communication solutions for decades.

For more information: www.sencinet.com

About CIH

The CIH Group is a global private equity partnership headquartered in Washington D.C. and Singapore. CIH takes controlling interests in companies doing business in regions throughout the world. With current operations on 6 continents, CIH and its affiliates have made investments in multiple industry sectors.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sencinet

