Sencorp and WM Thermoforming Machines are Uniting in a Strategic Partnership

Sencorp's solution-based approach is expanded with this partnership by combining Sencorp reliability with WM agility. Enhanced solutions can be created based on specific requirements. This partnership will also enhance WM's capabilities to meet customer's thermoforming requirements with a highly qualified and expert team, providing world-class service for their innovative products and new automation technologies.

The WM equipment has high plant productivity due to high output per square foot, enhanced access to critical components for quick and easy maintenance, and a compact design can be used in limited spaces. There is an efficient toggle design for smooth operation and an intuitive software for ease of operation.

By complementing Sencorp's technology and expanding WM's technical support and service capabilities, a wide range of focused solutions are readily available. Together, SencorpWhite and WM are able to deliver unparalleled options to food, consumer, industrial and medical applications.

About SencorpWhite:

Sencorp is a leading Thermoforming machine manufacturer of blister packs, clamshells, trays, and disposable containers. As a business unit of SencorpWhite, they reliably produce high volume, quality parts from most major polymers. Sencorp machines are used for many markets including consumer, medical, pharmaceutical, food, and automotive. SencorpWhite's products and services-- which range from White automated storage and retrieval systems, CeraTek and Accu-Seal heat sealers, and Intek and Minerva item management software-- cover the entire supply chain. For more information, call (508) 771-9400 or e-mail [email protected].

About WM Thermoforming Machines:

WM Thermoforming Machines S.A. located in Stabio, Switzerland has been producing high performance, state of the art thermoforming machines since 1981. The company is recognized for producing high precision thermoforms that are high speed and compact.

