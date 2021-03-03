Senda Biosciences to virtually present at the Chardan 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senda Biosciences announced today that Guillaume Pfefer, Chief Executive Officer at Senda Biosciences, will present at the virtual Chardan 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit on Monday, March 8 at 8:00am EST.

A webcast of the presentation will be available under "News" section of Senda's website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be available approximately 30 days after the event.

About Senda Biosciences

Senda Biosciences is pioneering the field of Intersystems Biology to create novel treatments for human disease. Intersystems Biology focuses on how molecular connections between plant, bacterial, and human cells—coevolved over millennia—define health and disease. Senda's Intersystems Biology discovery platform, built using new techniques in machine learning and computational biology, has been able to generate novel, actionable insights into the trillions of interspecies molecular connections in the human body, and harnesses the power of this "pharmacy within us" with novel pharmacological approaches. Senda also has a full suite of deployment capabilities across small molecules and large biomolecules, including novel interspecies transfer modalities which leverage the evolutionary properties of plants and bacteria. These novel transfer modalities can deploy nucleic acids, proteins, and peptides in previously impossible ways, including orally – enabling the creation of entirely new categories of medicines. Senda was founded by Flagship Labs, the innovation foundry of Flagship Pioneering. To learn more, please visit the company's website at www.sendabiosciences.com

