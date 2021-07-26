Sendero Provisions Co. And Lone Star Brewing Present First Ever River Rodeo - A One Day Music Festival In New Braunfels Benefitting The Texas Food & Wine Alliance

River Rodeo will be held at Rockin R River Rides' outdoor concert space in the historic Gruene District. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to rent a tube and float the Guadalupe River before the concerts begin. Camping will also be available on-site.

"We are excited to be a part of River Rodeo and celebrate good music, good drinks, and good times outside in the land of Texas. Live music has always been at the core of our brand and we couldn't think of a better place to reignite in-person events than by the river in Gruene," said Daniel Crawford, Brand Manager for Lone Star Beer.

For more information and updates about the festival, follow River Rodeo on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE Lone Star Brewing