Seneca Biopharma Reports Receipt of Warrant Exercise Proceeds

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical need, reported the exercise of approximately 2.87 million previously issued Series P and Series Q warrants resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $3.53 million. The warrants were issued in the company's January 2020 warrant inducement transaction. The receipt of the proceeds increases the Company cash on hand as it continues executing on the strategy of acquiring and in-licensing new therapeutic products for development while seeking partners for our existing clinical programs.

About Seneca Biopharma, Inc.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical need. The Company is in the process of transforming the organization through the acquisition or in-licensing of new science and technologies, to develop with the goal of providing meaningful therapies for patients.

