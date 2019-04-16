Senegal Software and Trusted Herd Announce Strategic Partnership

The gig economy is a $3.7 trillion marketplace, with nearly 57 million U.S. workers having an alternative work arrangement of some kind. Technology is fueling this economy, spawning the Human Cloud, where talent and jobs are sourced and managed through exchange platforms.

"Event staffing has always been seen as the Wild West of the gig economy," said Brian Fox, Founder and CEO of Trusted Herd. "Our mission is providing the industry's leading objective rating and reviews destination to help brands, agencies and workers make informed decisions, ensuring the quality of their execution. Partnering with Senegal Software helps streamline this process and makes our entire ecosystem stronger."

Combining Senegal's staffing technology platform with Trusted Herd's independent rating source provides the next level of trust needed for the industry to exponentially grow. In the partnership, Senegal Software clients will now be able to see Trusted Herd scores on talent profiles and elevate their ratings profile on Trusted Herd.

"The best talent deserves to work with the best agencies, and the best agencies deserve to work with the best brands," said John Franco, CEO of Senegal Software. "Just like an Uber or Yelp, Trusted Herd's ratings are a fantastic way for the best to rise to the top. Our clients will immediately benefit from access to more qualified talent for staffing jobs and a more robust ratings profile when brands are researching agencies."

"We are extremely proud to partner with Senegal Software," Fox continued. "They are the first end-to-end solution in the event staffing industry to incorporate our reviews into their platform. This is a win for brands searching for top agencies, agencies searching for the best available talent, and talent looking to validate their skill sets and book more jobs."

Benefits of the partnership include:

Agencies and talent using Senegal Software can instantly post reviews to Trusted Herd following a job being completed on Senegal Software

Trusted Herd scores are visible on talent profiles in the Senegal Software platform

To learn more about the partnership please visit, https://www.senegalsoftware.com/trusted-herd-partnership, or stop by booth #406 at the upcoming Experiential Marketing Summit in Las Vegas, May 14-16.

About Senegal Software: Senegal Software is an end-to-end event staffing platform that automates critical business processes to help agencies be more efficient, productive, and profitable. It was purposefully built by industry experts to automate time-consuming back office tasks and provide essential insights into business operations. Learn more at: www.senegalsoftware.com

About Trusted Herd: Trusted Herd is the largest and most reputable event industry reputation and job site in the United States, helping brands, agencies, and workers make smarter decisions. With over 15,000 independent public reviews added by event workers, Trusted Herd is the source for trust and transparency in the event staffing industry. Learn more at: www.trustedherd.com

SOURCE Senegal Software

Related Links

http://www.senegalsoftware.com

