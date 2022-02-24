SenesTech Announces ContraPest® Deployment at a Major Correctional Facility

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) (www.senestech.com), the rodent fertility control expert announced today the deployment of ContraPest® at a correctional facility, the first such deployment into a large customer segment. This 2,500 bed, medium security facility encompasses approximately 20 acres and a dozen plus structures and has the added challenge of being near waste transfer facilities. This is the first known deployment by a pest management professional (PMP) into a major correctional facility.

Challenges in a correctional facility setting revolve around access and security. Often times, rat activity overlaps with where the prisoners are: cells, exercise areas, or cafeteria areas, limiting what products may be used and how access for service is managed. In some instances, bait stations must be secured in additional ways, such as their own special locked cages to prevent access. There is also an issue of continuous inflow, as rodents are frequently brought in by truck, or migrate in from the nearby waste facility. This all adds layers of complexity to the ease and frequency of service, as well as what can be used and where.

"Since ContraPest is a non-lethal, low risk liquid birth control for rats, it addresses the challenges of controlling rat populations in these settings in a highly effective, long term and sustainable way, often eliminating rat populations by at least 94 percent. We are committed to working with the pest management professionals and expanding the use of ContraPest into a wide variety of settings, including institutional correctional facilities," said Ken Siegel, SenesTech's CEO.

ContraPest is a liquid formulation that is high in fat, sweet tasting and very attractive to rats, which need to consume approximately 10 percent of their body weight in water each day. Deployed in traditional bait boxes, ContraPest targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. ContraPest is available for use in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is "The Pest Control Difference" for the 21st century. We are rodent fertility control specialists fueled by our passion to create a healthy environment by virtually eliminating rodent pest populations in a safe way that does not harm other wildlife. We are transforming the pest control industry in an environmentally responsible way. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households—all through non-lethal, proactive pest control. At SenesTech, we don't just eliminate rats. We make a better world. For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, the belief that the correctional facility market is an influential segment within pest control applications. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.