SenesTech Announces Successful Completion of a Long Term Agricultural Deployment of ContraPest®

PHOENIX, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary, next generation technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, today announced the conclusion of agricultural deployments of ContraPest® with demonstrated, sustained success in reducing rat populations and improving operating economies in poultry settings.

Rats in poultry facilities cause significant damage and can be hazardous to the health of flocks due to disease transmission, equipment impairment, pullet predation, loss of grain, and, in severe cases, may interrupt production. ContraPest was added to the existing integrated pest management plans at two poultry farming operations. At an egg production farm on the west coast, the rat populations were surveyed monthly using cameras for over a year to measure a reduction in rat activity throughout ContraPest treatment. On a second farm, a pullet house on the east coast, staff tracked consumption rates and economic impacts caused by rats before and after the introduction of ContraPest.

Results from both farms showed a substantial reduction in rats within six months of deployment and continued success as treatment progressed.

The west coast egg farm had a confirmed 90% decline in rat activity within 12 months of adding ContraPest.

The east coast pullet farm reported an 88% improvement in pullet survival after reducing their rat population with ContraPest. The savings projected by the customer of adding ContraPest to the their pest management plan were over $400,000 in increased revenue and decreased costs.

Overall, rodent control programs on both farms were significantly enhanced by the reduction in rat activity provided by ContraPest and the clear economic value generated.

Ken Siegel, CEO of SenesTech, commented, "While these results were from deployments at poultry facilities, the results are immediately applicable to many other agricultural situations. Anywhere there is high quality grain, there is the potential for rat infestations, and ContraPest is now proven in the field to reduce those infestations, reduce the negative economic impact, and improve overall food security."

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. "Forward-looking statements" may be preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will," "should," "expected," "anticipates," "continue," "eventually," "believes," or "projected." Forward-looking statements include statements concerning continued or additional deployments or success of deployments and success of our products; the continued potential impact and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business; the Company's strategy and target marketing and markets; continuing the Company's vision; expected benefits of the Company's initiatives and continuation of those initiatives; the continuation or expansion of the use of ContraPest, including as a replacement for SGARs; demand for ContraPest; the Company's expectation regarding costs, expenses and cash and continuing its cost improvement plan; future financial results; and the Company's execution of its strategic business plan.

Investors should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those made in the forward-looking statements, including as a result of various factors and other risks, such as market acceptance and demand for the Company's products, customers completing order commitments, the Company's ability to reduce costs and execute on its plans and continuing to believe it is following the best strategy, the Company having sufficient financing, and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made based on management's assumptions as of such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investors: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, [email protected]

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.senestech.com

