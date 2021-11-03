SenesTech to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, will report financial results for its third quarter 2021, ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 5:00 pm ET, to review the results.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 5:00 pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 308-3351 or (412) 317-5407.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://senestech.investorroom.com/.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10161462. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://senestech.investorroom.com/ for 90 days.

About SenesTech

We are "The Pest Control Difference" for the 21st century. We are rodent fertility control specialists fueled by our passion to create a healthy environment by virtually eliminating rodent pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups a year. We invented ContraPest ®, the world's first and only U.S. EPA registered rodent contraceptive. ContraPest ® fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rodent management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households—all through non-lethal, proactive pest control. At SenesTech, we don't just eliminate rats. We make a better world.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. "Forward-looking statements" may be preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will," "should," "expected," "anticipates," "continue," "eventually," "believes," or "projected." Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential impact and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations and financial performance; any measures the Company has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations the Company may have with respect thereto; the Company's strategy and target marketing and markets; continuing the Company's vision; expected benefits of the Company's initiatives and continuation of those initiatives; deployment of the Company's product; the continuation or expansion of the use of ContraPest; demand for ContraPest; the Company's expectation regarding costs, expenses and cash and continuing its cost improvement plan; future financial results; and the Company's execution of its strategic business plan.

