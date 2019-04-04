SenesTech's ContraPest® Offers a Non-SGAR Rodent Control Solution to California Pest Management Professionals

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, fully supports and underscores their alignment with their California pest management professionals who are concerned with balancing rodent control with the protection of non-target wildlife species, by providing an effective non-lethal tool for rodent management, ContraPest®.

The Assembly of the State of California is once again considering a bill to amend the Food and Agricultural Code relating to pesticides (AB1788). The Bill would create the California Ecosystems Protection Act of 2019 and, in short, prohibit the use of the four major Second Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides (SGARs) commonly used in rodent pest control. The target problem being addressed in this bill is the vulnerability of wildlife to the lethality and ecologic persistence of these SGARs used for rodent control that have long-term health impacts on non-target species such as birds of prey, mountain lions, bobcats, fishers, and endangered species. These animals are a part of the public trust and vital ecosystems. In the preamble to the bill it is stated that "aquatic, terrestrial, and avian wildlife species remain a fully functional component of the ecosystems they inhabit and move through in California."

"The issue of balancing the conflict between rodent control and protection of other non-target wildlife species is not new, or just specific to California. Rodent infestations addressed by Professional Pest Managers impact human health, infrastructure, and other animals to a serious extent. Wildlife, which are adversely affected by some rodent control measures, are invaluable to our planet. Bridging the gap between these two issues has long been one of the goals of our development of ContraPest, our fertility control flagship product," said Dr. Loretta Mayer, CEO and co-founder of SenesTech.

"We believe that balance is critical in all approaches to mammalian interventions, and if we can control infestations without threat to other species, it is incumbent upon us to pursue that pathway. This has already begun in California. ContraPest is our first solution offered to the industry and there are already leading edge pest management companies who have aligned with us in deployment of ContraPest in Southern California and the San Francisco Bay area. We currently have seven pest professionals deploying ContraPest in their larger commercial accounts as well as zoos and animal sanctuaries and an additional ten that have an intent to deploy ContraPest in the near future," continued Dr. Mayer. "These deployments are showing that we can, as an industry, find the balance our customers and society demands."

Community stakeholders such as Poison-Free Malibu, Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife, Raptors are the Solution and many others are among the responsible communities and cities that want to see rodenticide use restricted, due to the "unintended consequences" of non-target animals becoming poisoned, all the way to the top of the animal food chain. Our professional partners are answering the call.

"Pestmaster Services is offering alternatives to these harsh pesticides, and initiating ContraPest fertility control alternatives to our clients. The response has been very positive and we believe it will be a game changer in the manner in which rodent control is performed. We call it: 'Pest Management with Environmentality', and from residential accounts, to animal sanctuaries and to our government clients: this is cutting edge technology and a much-needed paradigm shift," said Jeff Van Diepen, President of Pestmaster Services.

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting the root cause of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

