Senior Care Authority Announces the Opening of Northern Utah Franchise Location

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority®, an Eldercare Consulting and Assisted Living Residential Placement Services franchise, announced today the recent opening of their Northern Utah franchise location. Owner and operator Travis Drake cited his strong desire to help guide others through tough medical decisions as to why he decided to enter into the elder care consulting field.

Senior Care Authority

Drake, a Certified Senior Advisor, will look to help guide and coach families through critical decision-making processes regarding their loved ones' care and well-being. Drake's commitment to the community and service orientation, combined with his background in sales and marketing, has allowed him to develop a consultative approach focused on helping patients, customers, and students through novel ideas, products, and services.

"My mission is to find the most appropriate strategies for your loved one to ensure a smooth transition into the next phase of life," said Drake, a graduate of Ogden's Weber State University.

"I have a strong passion for this line of work. I aim to be honest and responsible as I build strong, lasting relationships with the members of this community. I will look to share the various resources I have at my disposal with clients to ease their minds and ensure them that their loved ones will be cared for, respected, and loved."

Drake is a husband, father of four, local Utah business owner, and an avid outdoor enthusiast who has spent the past 20 years in the medical and education fields, specializing in sales and marketing. When not spending time with his family, Travis enjoys volunteer service opportunities through local youth organizations, church groups, and helping his senior neighbors.

To learn more about the new Northern Utah franchise location, please visit https://seniorcare-utah.com/.

For more information about Senior Care Authority, please visit their main website: https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/.

About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009 and currently serves locations nationally in 25 states and Canada. The network is comprised of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Learn more at seniorcareauthority.com.

