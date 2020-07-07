Senior Care Authority Franchise Owner Mary Molnar Receives the Rising Star Award From the Cleveland Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners

CLEVELAND, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority franchise owner Mary Molnar was recently honored with the Rising Star Award by the Cleveland Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). The award is given to a member who has demonstrated entrepreneurial creativity and determination to successfully manage a business they started less than five years ago.

Molnar started her Senior Care Authority franchise in 2018 with her husband, Mark. It was the first location to open in northeast Ohio. Molnar was motivated to open the business after a difficult experience finding her father-in-law, and then her mother, the right long-term senior care community. In addition, Molnar worked closely with seniors during her career as an occupational therapist.

"I witnessed firsthand how much families struggled to find the right type of care for their loved ones' care that suited their needs and budget. I want to act as the advocate that many families lack. I am thrilled to be able to provide this service," Molnar said.

Senior Care Authority provides personalized guidance and assistance to families seeking long-term care for seniors. The three-step process that advisors follow ensures they find the perfect match.

Assessment

An advisor conducts telephone and in-person assessments, reviewing the senior's needs based on several critical factors. The Advisor takes into account the different options available including independent living, assisted living, memory care or in-home care services and compares them with the senior's needs to find the best match.

Residence Visits

Based on the assessment, the Advisor will arrange for tours of highly rated communities and either accompany the family at the facility or coordinate a virtual tour, providing support every step of the way. As the family's advocate, the Advisor assists with negotiations, helps with making a final decision and completing the necessary paperwork

Ongoing Support

The Advisor stays in touch with the senior and their family to ensure a smooth transition, periodically reassessing their needs if they change. They are always available and happy to answer any questions the family may have.

The Molnars know the quality of local long-term care facilities because they have visited hundreds of them and created a scorecard for each. They made itemized lists that include cost, location, type of care offered, environmental factors and more.

Senior Care Authority also offers Eldercare Consulting, a fee-for-service offering for seniors and their families. The company keeps families updated on their loved one's health and any changes they observe, providing useful resources, and support everyone involved in care transitions. They conduct visits to make sure the senior is doing well, has fresh food and clean clothing and that they are taking their medications. Eldercare Consulting is ideal for seniors who need a bit of extra support.

"Mary provides essential services for families including consulting and placement in high-quality, compassionate long-term care communities that are the right fit for their needs and budget. We salute Mary, along with all of our franchisees, and we are thrilled to see Mary's noble efforts recognized," said Frank Samson, CEO of Senior Care Authority.

About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority® provides service and support nationwide to older adults and their families. They are familiar with all care options available and can help ease the stress of finding just the right solution.

Founded in 2009 and expanding in late 2014 through franchising, the company currently serves 75 locations in 24 states and Canada. The network is comprised of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and other long-term care services. Learn more at seniorcareauthority.com.

