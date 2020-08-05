Senior Care Authority Franchisee Earns Rockstar Recognition From Franchise Business Review

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynthia Perthuis, a Senior Care Authority franchise owner, has been recognized by the Franchise Business Review as a Franchise Rock Star; each year, Franchise Business Review honors franchise owners who set exceptional examples of achieving success within the franchise model. This year's Franchise Rock Stars were selected from over 28,000 franchisees, representing more than 300 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research in the past 18 months.

Regarding her inclusion as an honoree, Cynthia explains, "It is such an honor to be recognized, and it is a reminder that hard work will always pay off in the end. As a franchise owner in New York and Southwest Florida, my team is able to focus on our clients and their families' needs, in part, due to the support of the Senior Care Authority corporation. I cannot be successful without the success of my local teams and my colleagues across the country."

Cynthia joined Senior Care Authority in June of 2018 as a franchise owner with multi-territory ownership. She services families in the New York City and Southwest Florida markets.

The Franchise Rock Stars recognized were nominated by their franchise brand leadership in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, "Freshmen", Top-Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners.

Laura Batts, Vice President of Franchise Development, added, "Cynthia has many of the skills and traits we seek in our franchise owners, which has helped her to scale her business quickly. She is an accomplished networker, an excellent communicator, and has solid sales and marketing expertise. Cynthia does what it takes to find the very best solutions for seniors and their families, leaving no stone unturned, no detail unattended."

As the leading research firm serving the franchise sector, Franchise Business Review provides ratings of franchise opportunities based on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009 and expanded nationally in late 2014 through franchising, currently serving locations nationally in 25 states and Canada. The network is comprised of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and navigating through a complex healthcare system.

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year.

