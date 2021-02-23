Senior Care Authority Named #1 Eldercare Consulting and Placement Company in 2021

PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority was once again named a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. This is the 16th annual ranking of the best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners.

Senior Care Authority is an eldercare consulting company with a specialty in senior placement. Their franchisees are highly trained and certified advisors who provide support, advocacy and guidance as families face challenging care decisions.

"As an independent research firm, we rate the franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees in order to educate potential buyers and help them choose which franchise to invest in," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review.

Senior Care Authority was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 28,000 franchise owners who participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Senior Care Authority's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. Just some of these benchmarks the company rated highly in include:

Core Values

Franchisee Community

Leadership

"Our focus is twofold - provide the franchisees with the tools they need to be successful and, most importantly, provide the families with relief from their stress in caring for a loved one," says Frank Samson, CEO and Founder. "It is always nice to be recognized, especially when there were tens of thousands of interviews with franchisees, and we were not only one of the top-rated companies but the top company in our particular senior care niche," he added.

About Senior Care Authority®

Senior Care Authority® is a Senior Placement and Eldercare Consulting organization based in Petaluma, California. The network is comprised of locally owned and professionally trained advisors who assist families in the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and other long-term care services. www.seniorcareauthority.com/franchise.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business.

