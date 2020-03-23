Senior Care Authority Provides No Cost Consulting to Families Coping With Care Needs During Sheltering in Place

PETALUMA, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Care Authority, a well-known senior placement and eldercare consulting organization, has been proactive in providing vital information to families during this unprecedented critical situation. Families making difficult decisions and trying to access eldercare resources are finding support and real-time information from their local advisor. These knowledgeable and compassionate advisors are assisting families with the challenges associated with choosing appropriate care options. With the current restrictions placed on assisted living, memory care, nursing care, and other long-term services, families need a different type of assistance.

Senior Care Authority surveyed thousands of assisted living and residential care homes around the country and compiled information including what CDC protocols they are following, visitor policies, acceptance of new admissions, and if tours of the community are permitted. The information gathered from the questionnaire enables Senior Care Authority franchise owners to help families choose safe care options and ensure that senior buildings have proper protocols in place while the virus is active.

To best help families cope in this trying time, Senior Care Authority is thankful to be able to offer a one-hour free consultation to any family that is trying to make decisions or explore options for their loved ones. In addition, if families are in need of local home caregiving needs, the company will assist with vetting in-home care agencies and caregivers to ensure they are the right fit for the particular situation. For more information and to connect with an eldercare expert in your area, visit Seniorcareauthority.com.

"We are here for families who have questions and concerns," said Frank Samson, CEO of Senior Care Authority. "Whether families are thinking about getting care at home for a loved one or want to know about safe, assisted living or memory care locations now or in the near future, we are there. Our very knowledgeable, certified, local advisors are here to help."

The company encourages families not to panic, take into account the source of information, remember that the first concern is our vulnerable seniors, and be mindful of screening, precautions, and preventative measures being utilized. It is important to remember that if buildings are on lockdown, seniors may feel isolated if they cannot see family. Isolation and loneliness have a particular impact on older adults. Families are advised to remain in communication via phone, Facetime or email.

Pamela Filby, vice president of sales at Atria Senior Living, noted, "Accurate information is critical during this Covid-19 outbreak, and our team is working diligently to keep everyone updated on our individual community protocols including visitations restrictions and virtual tours to protect the safety of our residents and our employees. Senior Care Authority has been a valuable asset to keep their local franchise owners and families updated."

Given the added complication of communities and care homes having to take precautionary measures, including some on total lockdown, in-home care and additional resources are a necessary choice for many families. Senior Care Authority eldercare experts have extensive knowledge, experience, and resources to help families ease the stress of finding what they need.

Marcy Baskin and Frank Samson, senior executives at Senior Care Authority, discuss in a special podcast, how families confronted with difficult situations and trying to access eldercare resources can get support and real-time information.

Senior Care Authority® provides service and support nationwide to older adults and their families. They are familiar with all the options available and can help ease the stress of finding the right care. Founded in 2009, the company currently serves 75 locations in 24 states and Canada. The network is comprised of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and other long-term care services.

