Senior Communities Rush to Adopt AI-Enabled Health Screening System to Enhance Safety of Staff & Residents

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No population has been struck harder by COVID-19 than seniors. PopID, a Pasadena-based company, today announced the installation of its AI-enabled health screening system at its 35th senior living community in the U.S. The fixed biometric device, PopEntry+, is the first true, contact-free platform to combine facial recognition for employee identification, instant fever detection, and hand gesture recognition for health question screening.

PopID's latest system was installed this week at Modena Cherry Creek, a newly built 96-unit senior community in Denver owned and operated by Solera Senior Living, which develops, owns and operates many innovative senior communities across the country. The system will serve as a key safety measure to protect this vulnerable demographic.

Solera's founder and CEO Adam Kaplan said this: "We are confident that PopEntry+, as part of our overall suite of technology, will continue to be an important protocol for helping keep our residents, staff and family members as safe as possible." He added: "Solera has had no members infected with COVID-19 within any of our properties. I really credit that to our protocols and technology such as PopID's, which has been an important line of defense to keeping this virus outside our walls."

The employees at senior communities simply scan their faces into the system via the PopID website. They then can stand before the fixed device to be recognized and have their temperatures taken instantly, hands-free, with or without masks. The device lets them know within seconds whether they have a fever. Additionally, the employee uses a thumbs up or thumbs down hand gesture to answer health questions on the screen, making the process 100% contact-free.

"Our new hand gesture recognition technology enables humans to communicate with public devices without touching the screen," said John Miller, chairman of the Cali Group and founder/CEO of PopID. "This new mechanism for human-computer interaction will play a central role in the future of facilities management as well as retail ordering and payment."

The PopEntry+ device also integrates easily with different HR systems, resulting in efficient storage and organization of health screening data for audibility and traceability. Finally, it offers office and academic building administrators an added level of security. Once the device recognizes the employee or student, it can unlock the door for entry or deny entry if the user is unrecognized or determined to have a fever.

Video of the Denver installation here:

https://youtu.be/vNGSYbc4hjo

About PopID

PopID, a Cali Group company, offers businesses a secure platform that gives workers and consumers the option of authenticating their identity using advanced facial recognition. The company's PopEntry device adds temperature screening to help ensure their safety and wellness. The company's PopPay opt-in digital wallet allows customers to pay with their faces as a hands-free alternative to cash, credit cards or Apple Pay. After registering for the service once, people can choose to use PopID for various purposes, including logging into loyalty accounts, receiving personalized food ordering recommendations, processing payments, and entering facilities. Learn more about PopID's vision at: https://www.popid.com.

