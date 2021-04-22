Senior CRE Finance Professional Trevor Damyan Joins Slatt Capital - Further Bolstering Los Angeles Presence

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatt Capital is pleased to announce that Trevor Damyan is joining the firm's Los Angeles office as Senior Vice President. He has extensive commercial finance experience serving the middle-market private client space in both development and stabilized properties throughout Southern California and Nationwide. Previously, Mr. Damyan worked at CBRE Debt and Structured Finance and Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation and has completed $600MM in transactions across most commercial asset classes in his career. In 2020, Trevor led a team and closed over 30 loans with an aggregate loan amount in excess of $250MM and looks to continue the momentum at Slatt Capital.

"We are excited to have Trevor join our commercial mortgage banking team in Los Angeles. Trevor has established relationships with many of our correspondent lenders and we see great promise in building a team around him to support his growing client base," said Daniel Friedeberg, CEO of Slatt Capital. "Trevor is just the most recent example of a next generation commercial mortgage banker choosing to join our tech enabled platform."

About Slatt Capital:

Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution celebrating 50 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital's 50+ professionals operate out of seven California offices with total annual production in excess of $1 billion. Our $4.4 billion national servicing portfolio is comprised of nearly 1,200 loans across 41 states. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs.

