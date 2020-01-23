Senior Helpers® of Boston & South Shore Owner Awarded Prestigious NAMPA Excellence Award

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, one of the nation's premier providers of in-home senior care, today announced the owner of its Boston & South Shore location, Mark Friedman, was awarded Winner of Excellence for his editorial series on senior issues from the North American Mature Publishers Association, Inc. (NAMPA). Friedman was bestowed the title of Division A First Place Columnist in Senior Issues as an acknowledgment of his vast impact as a resource to elderly in the Boston community through his informative articles in the South Shore Senior News. The coveted award demonstrates Mark's knowledge of senior issues and commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Friedman was recently awarded this top honor during the NAMPA national convention in Memphis, TN. Fellow columnists from senior publications of sizes strive for top honors in an array of categories. Writers and publications are independently judged on the quality of their written content, editing, photography, web content and more by the prestigious Missouri School of Journalism. This is Friedman's second award win in the industry, exemplifying his remarkable skills and passion to positively impact all seniors in his community.

"I am honored to receive this award from the gold standard of publishing excellence," said Friedman, owner, Senior Helpers of Boston & South Shore. "The North American Mature Publishers Award exemplifies my commitment to educate, inform and offer practical advice to seniors in the local community by helping them continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home, despite age-related challenges. My team is proud to be a valuable resource for our community in helping to alleviate the stress associated with caregiving and ensure a better quality of life for families through personalized in-home senior care."

According to the award, "Friedman offers his readers strong and practical information wrapped around personal experiences. His siblings' game plan for helping their parents as needs arose could be a model for others to follow. His advice for avoiding escalating issues that lead to bigger problems is a storehouse of easy-to-implement steps, clearly and concisely written."

NAMPA is an established non-profit association of senior and boomer publications that awards 176 winners, presented at its gala award banquet, in a wide variety of categories, including general excellence, writing/editing, design, content, concept, photography, and website excellence. At this national convention in Memphis, NAMPA celebrated its 25th anniversary of its founding. For additional details on the award, please visit the North American Mature Publishers Association website, maturepublishers.com.

Senior Helpers of Boston & South Shore has two offices 75 Washington Street #203, Norwell, MA 02061 and 245 Washington Street, Suite 202, Wellesley, MA. 02481. For more information, please www.seniorhelpersboston.com. For inquiries, please call (617) 500-6999.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers Boston and South Shore was founded in 2009 and has served the Boston metro and South Shore communities continuously since that time.

Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies and is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

