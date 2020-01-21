Senior Helpers® of Greater Chicagoland to Celebrate with Open House at New Location in Des Plaines, IL

"I joined the senior care industry because I wanted to make a difference in my community and was drawn to Senior Helpers' unique personal approach to caretaking and the quality services it offers," said Rubel. "Over the course of the last decade, our team has proudly helped hundreds of seniors throughout Chicago age gracefully and from the comfort of their own home. We are excited to share and commemorate our new office and state-of-the-art training facility with our community members at the upcoming open house."

Founded in 2009, Senior Helpers of Greater Chicagoland operates with a vision to be the leading in-home care company for all the communities it serves. Its caregivers are fully trained and certified to offer the highest level of care possible, with specialized care programs for Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's disease.

"We're pleased to celebrate Nick and the Greater Chicagoland team for truly changing the lives of many and helping improve the senior care industry," said Peter Ross, CEO, Senior Helpers. "He epitomizes Senior Helpers' values, seen through his passion and dedication to maintaining the highest level of personalized service for families throughout the Greater Chicago region. Nick has played an instrumental role in our success here in Chicago and we know his efforts will continue to benefit local area residents and their families for years to come."

The open house will be held on February 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 1400 E Touhy Suite 305, in Des Plaines, IL. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the local Senior Helpers staff and enjoy a preview of the new location, which features a unique state-of-the-art training apartment, where regional staff may learn best practices for client care among other specialized services. The event will include exhibits featuring Senior Helpers programs including Alzheimer's, Senior Gems, Parkinson's, VDT and additional advanced technologies. The event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, please visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/il/des-plaines. For inquiries, please contact Rosemary Gerstner at (630)-359-5775 or rgerstner@seniorhelpers.com. Senior Helpers of Greater Chicagoland is always hiring qualified and caring caregivers. For more information on career opportunities, contact Betsy Kopec at (630)-359-5775 or bkopec@seniorhelpers.com.

About Senior Helpers®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies and is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

Contact: Shelby Hudak

Havas Formula

(619) 234-0345

SeniorHelpers@havasformula.com

SOURCE Senior Helpers

Related Links

http://www.seniorhelpers.com/

