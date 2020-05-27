Senior Home Care Helps Keep Seniors Safe and Reduces the Spread of the Virus

TOTOWA, N.J., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home care services have proven a lifesaver for the vulnerable senior community during the pandemic. They have also helped flatten the curve by reducing the spread of the virus. Long-term care facilities are the perfect environment for virus transmission. By tending to the needs of patients in the comfort of their homes, caregivers at The Senior Company keep seniors safe and minimize the risk of spread in the local community.

Furthermore, by assigning dedicated home health aides to each patient, The Senior Company limits the number of people the senior encounters. Every single caregiver follows strict safety measures that include wearing masks, gloves and shoe covers. They also use hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes. With some states anticipating a new surge in cases due to the lifting or easing of stay-at-home orders, seniors who live at long-term care facilities may once again face an elevated level of risk.

Home health aides at The Senior Company are fully licensed, highly experienced nurses who treat patients with kindness, compassion and respect. They are qualified to provide the following services:

Bathing and dressing

Grooming

Housekeeping

Errands

Monitoring vital signs

Providing feeding tube support

Meal assistance

Managing medication on a weekly basis

Caring for wounds

Providing catheter support

Administering IV therapy and injections

Providing hospice care support

Hospital transfers

Dementia support

Incontinence care

The Senior Company makes its caregivers available around the clock for seniors that require it. In this way, they are able to meet any schedule needs including part-time care, full-time care, live-in care, temporary care, permanent care and care 24 hours per day, seven days per week. In fact, the staff tailors every patient's care plan to their individual needs and reviews the care plan to make sure their transition into the company's services is comfortable and pleasant.

"Keeping seniors safe, healthy, comfortable and happy has always been a cornerstone of our mission at The Senior Company. The continued threat of the virus underscores how important it is to protect seniors by giving them the gold standard of care at home," said Calvin Bynum, Executive Director at The Senior Company

About The Senior Company

The Senior Company is a trusted New Jersey home health care agency that provides 24/7 home care services for the elderly. As a full-service New Jersey Home Health Care Agency, The Senior Company specializes in providing support for seniors who may need full-time home care assistance, live-in home care assistance or part-time home care assistance at home or in a facility after transitioning from the Hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility in their local area.

The Senior Company is a Dual Licensed, Dual Accredited, Bonded & Insured Certified Home Health Care & Certified Help Firm practicing in the North New Jersey area. The Senior Company provides Personal Care as well as Skilled Nursing Care services that are available to help seniors and families who are in need of assistance with activities of daily living. Some of these "ADLs" include bathing, toileting, dressing, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, hospice care and other personalized hourly or live-in home care services.

The Senior Company is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care for meeting the industry's highest recognized standards of care in The State of New Jersey.

Contact:

The Senior Company

Totowa: 973-355-6336

Hackensack: 201-355-5209

