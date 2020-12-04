­Senior Housing News Announces Watercrest Naples as a Finalist in the 2020 Architecture & Design Awards

More than 90 senior living communities across the globe submitted new construction and renovation projects this year, vying for top honors across ten categories. Watercrest Naples has been named a finalist in the Assisted Living category and will be judged by a panel of industry experts on design and aesthetic criteria. Winners will be announced December 15, 2020; visit www.shnawards.com for contest information.

Watercrest Naples is a 128-unit luxury senior living community developed by Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties; and constructed by Walker & Company. The community offers 96 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Architected by D2 Architecture with interior design by Interior Design Associates, the community boasts a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces in a peaceful setting. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Ideally located at 9015 Bellaire Bay Drive, Watercrest Naples is just minutes from sandy white beaches, and casually elegant shopping, dining and cultural venues. For community information, contact Dawn Osterweil, Executive Director at 239-734-5639.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative and artfully designed Market Street Memory Care Residences offer unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

http://www.watercrestseniorliving.com

