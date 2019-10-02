Senior Justice Law Firm Relocates Headquarters to North Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Justice Law Firm has relocated its main Florida office to northern Boca Raton. The firm, which focuses on nursing home abuse and assisted living negligence cases, will more than double its office footprint in Palm Beach County.

The additional office space will enable the firm to hire more attorneys and staff, furthering its mission to protect vulnerable seniors residing in long-term care facilities.

Lobby of Senior Justice Law Firm, located at 7700 Congress Ave., #3216, Boca Raton, FL 33487

Creating a Positive Change in Long-Term Care Through Legal Advocacy

Recognized as one of Florida's preeminent nursing home negligence law firms, Senior Justice Law Firm handles cases from the Panhandle to the Florida Keys.

With the additional square footage, Senior Justice Law Firm will continue to tirelessly fight for victims of nursing home and assisted living negligence. The firm has helped thousands of Florida families recover damages for bed sores and falls that occur in long-term care facilities.

"Through our relentless efforts in litigating nursing home negligence lawsuits throughout Florida, we have seen noticeable changes in local facility policies and procedures. It feels rewarding when you see a change in a corporation's behavior and think, 'That was our Smith case' or 'This was the Jones case.' Bringing these claims truly does improve the standard of care on both a micro and macro level." - Michael Brevda, Esq., Managing Partner.

Free Boca Raton Nursing Home Abuse & Neglect Case Consultation

If a loved one was abused, neglected or wrongfully injured in a nursing home or memory care facility, demand Senior Justice. The attorneys at Senior Justice Law Firm accept cases on a contingency fee only. This means clients pay nothing unless a recovery is made.

Senior Justice Law Firm attorneys and staff continue to lead the fight against nursing home abuse and neglect. From their new Boca Raton office, the firm is equipped to represent families impacted by elder abuse across Florida.

Contact Senior Justice Law Firm's Boca Raton Office:

Senior Justice Law Firm - Boca Raton

7700 Congress Avenue, #3216

Boca Raton, FL 33487

561.717.0817

Eservice@SeniorJustice.com

