Senior Leadership Appointments at TrackX Technology, Inc. : Ray Oktavec & Chris Helps

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrackX Technology, Inc., a Chapel Hill, NC based medical technology leader in virtual live fluoroscopy and instrument tracking, announced today two senior leadership appointments that will support TrackX's nationwide expansion and continued growth. Ray Oktavec joins TrackX as Vice President of Sales with responsibilities for building and growing the commercial sales model and rapidly expanding the commercial account management teams. Chris Helps joins TrackX as Vice President of Business Development with responsibilities to foster and expand current industry partnerships and develop new solutions for the TrackX platform of products. Both are proven veterans in the medical device industry with success records that are crucial in driving TrackX to the next level.

TrackX Technology, Inc.

Oktavec brings over 20 years of proven sales, marketing and leadership experience, and has successfully built multiple sales teams and launched new technologies in the medical device space. Oktavec began his healthcare career with Abbott Laboratories as a Sales Representative and later spent five years with NuVasive, Inc. as a Territory Manager. He subsequently joined Johnson & Johnson with Depuy Synthes. While at Depuy Synthes, he was part of the lead in creating and the Surgical Innovation Team, where he served as the Director for five years. Most recently, Oktavec served as the U.S. Director of Sales and Marketing for Biedermann Motech, where he successfully launched a multitude of products and built their U.S. commercial sales model.

Helps has dedicated his career to the spine industry with exceptional expertise that spans sales, market development, and distribution. Helps began his career in Florida in direct sales and education, and then joined NuVasive, Inc. as an XLIF Market Development Manager. He later transitioned to lead the XLIF Market Development team at a national level and more than doubled the team's size. Before joining TrackX, Helps most recently served as Territory Sales Manager with Novus Technologies, building a multimillion sales distributorship in the southeastern market.

"With the addition of both Oktavec and Helps we are positioning ourselves to rapidly expand across the country. Their combined expertise, tenure and resources are invaluable items that the TrackX team is excited to bring to our current and future customers. We look forward to continuing to differentiate ourselves in the image guidance and navigation industry as the leader in real-time, easy to use, radiation reducing instrument tracking. We are confident in our technology, our future and are looking forward to transforming our business and industry with new products on the immediate horizon. Our current studies have successfully proven that we can continually reduce radiation and decrease surgical time all while increasing surgical accuracy-something we are very excited to provide our customers," said Robert Isaacs, Founder & CEO, of TrackX Technology, Inc.

These hires are on the forefront of both new product and software releases in Q4 that are set to align TrackX for further market penetration and procedural solutions. TrackX Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina dedicated to instrument tracking and surgical solutions across multiple specialties. TrackX's core technology focuses on disposable instrument "Snaps" with both specific and universal applications. With the use of the TrackX Snap, software and C-arm Cap and Collar, surgical instruments can be tracked in real-time with increased surgical efficiency and accuracy. For more information, please visit www.trackx.tech.

For interviews or more information, contact:

Julie Darrow

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-787-2259

Related Images

ray-oktavec-chris-helps.jpg

Ray Oktavec & Chris Helps

SOURCE TrackX Technology, Inc.