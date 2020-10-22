Senior-Level Health and Technology Communications Leader Joins Health Catalyst Tweet this

"We are so grateful that Amanda Hundt has joined the Health Catalyst team," said Sullivan. "Amanda is an exceptional communications leader, strategist and thought partner and she will enhance our ability to bring to life our vision of a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed."

The breadth and depth of her experience from across the health and technology industry, coupled with her deep relationships in the sector and experience navigating unique communication challenges of providers and payors, will make us stronger."

Hundt most recently served as a day-to-day WE Communications account lead, counseling some of the world's foremost healthcare, biotechnology, and health technology companies. Health Catalyst was among those clients, ensuring a smooth transition into her new role. Her working knowledge of Health Catalyst's mission and business goals will enable her to make immediate contributions.

Hundt's global PR and marketing firm experience also includes Spark PR, Racepoint Global, and Garrity Group. Her proven project management skills, reputation as a strategic thinker, collaborator, and storyteller make her a highly valuable Health Catalyst team member.

"I joined Health Catalyst because I am motivated by the mission of transforming healthcare," said Hundt. "I'm looking forward to being a team member in a company that makes a meaningful, measurable difference in the quality, cost, and delivery of healthcare to millions of patients each day."

