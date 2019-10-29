Senior Living Tech Award Winners Announced By McKnight's

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McKnight's Senior Living and McKnight's Long-Term Care News are pleased to announce the senior living winners of their 2019 McKnight's Technology Awards contest.

"This year's winners show that technology is making great inroads into senior living settings," said John O'Connor, editorial director for McKnight's. STANLEY Healthcare was the event's Platinum Sponsor. MatrixCare sponsored the Senior Living track.

The 2019 contest offered six categories for senior living operators. Winning entries described the technology involved, how it was used — and most importantly, the benefits that resulted. An independent panel of experts selected Gold, Silver and Bronze winners for each category.

The 2019 winners in the senior living care track are:

Keep It Super Simple Award: Three Pillars Senior Living Communities (Gold), Avesta Housing (Silver), Wildwood Senior Living (Bronze)

Three Pillars Senior Living Communities (Gold), Avesta Housing (Silver), Wildwood Senior Living (Bronze) Quality Award: The Ganzhorn Suites (Gold), Cerenity Senior Care Marian of Saint Paul (Silver), Elderwood (Bronze)

The Ganzhorn Suites (Gold), of (Silver), Elderwood (Bronze) High-Tech/High-Touch Award: Caretel Inns in association with Symphony Post Acute Network (Gold), Benedictine Health System (Silver), The 80th Street Residence (Bronze)

Caretel Inns in association with Symphony Post Acute Network (Gold), Benedictine Health System (Silver), The 80th Street Residence (Bronze) Innovator of the Year Award: The Moments, Lakeville (Gold), Hillcrest Health Services (Silver), Carlton Senior Living (Bronze)

The Moments, (Gold), Hillcrest Health Services (Silver), (Bronze) Safety Award: Hunters Woods at Trails Edge (Gold), The Village at Gainesville (Silver), United Methodist Communities (Bronze)

Hunters Woods at Trails Edge (Gold), The Village at Gainesville (Silver), United Methodist Communities (Bronze) Activities Award: Brookdale Canyon Lakes (Gold), JEA Senior Living (Silver), Thorne Crest Senior Living Community (Bronze)

Additional information can be found at https://www.mcknightsseniorliving.com/home/events/mcknights-technology-awards/

ABOUT McKNIGHT'S

McKnight's is a media, branding and technology company with editorial offices in Northbrook, IL. It is owned by Haymarket Media. McKnight's Long-Term Care News serves skilled care professionals, and McKnight's Senior Living serves senior living professionals, by providing the news, information, perspective and insight they need to succeed. Their annual Technology Awards competition recognizes operators who are harnessing technology to better serve residents and their business interests.

https://www.mcknights.com

https://www.mcknightsseniorliving.com

ABOUT MATRIXCARE

A multi-time winner of the prestigious Best in KLAS for Long-Term Care Software award, MatrixCare is the complete solution for growing organizations that need to successfully manage risk in care delivery across the LTPAC spectrum. Trusted by more than 13,000 facility-based care settings and more than 2,500 home care, home health and hospice organizations, MatrixCare's solutions help ACOs, skilled nursing and senior living providers, life plan communities (CCRCs), and home health organizations to connect, collaborate and prosper as we migrate to a fee-for-value healthcare system. In addition to purpose-built EHR components for any LTPAC care-setting, MatrixCare also includes solutions to systematically increase clinical quality: Enterprise Analytics, robust Clinical Decision Support and the industry's first Care Coordination platform to create a true, person-centric, e-longitudinal health record and enable LTPAC providers to http://www.matrixcare.com

