Senior Official in Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Allegations on Operation in Saada Forwarded to Joint Incident Assessment Team for Investigation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A senior official in the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen stated that the Joint Forces Command has seen media reports- including reports of some relief organizations operating in Yemen, regarding allegations related to operations conducted by the Coalition in Saada province, on Thursday, August 9, 2018, claiming that a bus was subject to collateral damage as a result of this operation.

The official affirmed that the Coalition has referred this immediately to the Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) for investigation, and to conduct their assessment of the procedures and conditions of said operation, announce the results expeditiously. He also reaffirmed the longstanding commitment of the Coalition to investigate all incidents that claim errors and International Law violations, including holding the relevant parties responsible and accountable, including providing assistance. The official added that the Coalition will, as it has always, exert all efforts to preserve civilian lives.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office