Senior Trade and Customs Lawyer John Vernon Joins Torres Law

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torres Law, PLLC is pleased to announce the addition of John Vernon as Of Counsel in our Dallas, TX office.



For more than 40 years, Mr. Vernon has guided clients through trade and customs issues on cross-border international and domestic transactions, international trade deals, and international franchising. In addition, he has significant experience in licensing and product distribution, project development, energy and finance, and business establishment and corporate matters.



"We are excited to welcome John to the team," says Torres Law Managing Member Olga Torres. "John brings invaluable expertise in the areas of customs transfer pricing, drawback, and foreign trade zones, amongst other customs niche areas. We regularly work with importers, CFOs, and accounting firms in these and other customs issues, and John's expertise will be a great addition to our team."



"These are trying times for U.S. companies doing business globally. They need expert legal advice to negotiate the constantly changing governmental rules and regulations," Mr. Vernon states. "Olga and her team of professionals are exactly what executives need to do so, allowing management to focus on creating value for their shareholders and investment partners," says John. "I am looking forward to being a strategic part of such an established Trade law firm in the global space. They provide an unusual blend of education and legal knowledge with a robust concentration on their clients' project initiatives," John added.



Prior to joining Torres Law, Mr. Vernon held roles in large law firms in Texas, including serving as Managing Partner for Strasburger & Price, LLP (now part of Clark Hill) and Partner at Kirkpatrick & Lockhart (now part of K&L Gates). Currently, he is an adjunct professor at SMU Law School, where he teaches courses in international law, franchising, licensing, and distribution.



Throughout his career, Mr. Vernon has worked with major U.S. energy companies, international clothing manufacturers, large U.S. equipment manufacturers, U.S. and foreign automobile manufacturers, major U.S. companies relocating to Foreign Trade Zones, multinational manufacturers, U.S. government contractors, aerospace R&D firms, universities, and global pharmaceutical corporations.



Torres Law, PLLC provides clients with full support for all trade and national security law issues, including U.S. export control and sanctions laws, trade policy, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), anti-boycott laws, and customs law. The law firm has extensive experience with the various regimes and agencies governing trade and national security matters. For more information, visit www.torrestradelaw.com.



To assist clients with challenges across the world, Torres Law is a member of two widely recognized international associations: the International Lawyers Network, a global law firm network of more than 90 law firms in 67 countries, and Alliott Group, the world's 6th largest multidisciplinary alliance of accounting and law firms. These associations allow the firm to combine local expertise with a global reach to provide clients effective cross-border solutions.



